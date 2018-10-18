Allen vows to host another Q and A session for Chesterfield fans and expects a few fireworks

Martin Allen expects a ‘few fireworks’ at his next Q and A session with Chesterfield supporters.

The Spireites boss says he wants to sit down in front of fans to answer their questions in the next month or so.

“I wasn’t planning on it but I’ll definitely do one,” he said.

“I think it’s about time we had one.

“I’ll speak to Nick (Johnson) in the media department.

“Perhaps we could do around about 5th November, because I’m sure there’ll be a few fireworks on that night, a few bombs coming my way.”

Allen has come under fire during the club’s 13-game winless run but says he values the feedback of the fans and has recently praised their staunch support despite the poor form.

“I think the supporters deserve that opportunity to get in front of me.

“I met one yesterday in the car park who told me what he thought of our long throws, our corners.

“He gave me a real insight into his perception of our performance, which I valued.

“His bits and pieces, I thought he was right, I valued his opinion.

“It would be good to get back in front of everybody and let them have their questions.

“I think that’s very important.”