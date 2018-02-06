Allen selling Spireites to focus on business and family

Dave Allen is continuing to explore a potential sale of Chesterfield Football Club, in order to focus on his casino business and family.

The Napoleans Casinos magnate had been in negotiations with a Chinese firm in recent months, but Spireites director Ashley Carson revealed at the weekend that the deal appeared to be ‘finished.’

Now another interested party, this one with no foreign investment or involvement, has come forward to discuss a potential regime change at the Proact.

Allen is said to be very keen to sell the League Two outfit he has owned since 2009, in order to focus his time and attention elsewhere.

A spokesperson for Allen said: “Dave wants to sell the club and have no involvement because he’s concentrating on expanding his business in Manchester and Sheffield and spending more time with his family.”