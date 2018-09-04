Allen reaffirms belief in Chesterfield players ahead of tonight’s tough assignment

Martin Allen still believes in his Chesterfield squad, ahead of another tough assignment tonight in the National League as they attempt to snap a five-game losing streak.

The Spireites visit last season’s beaten play-off finalists Boreham Wood, a side unbeaten in three.

Town might have lost their last five, all by a single goal, but Allen insists the team is better than some he’s managed in the past.

“It’s not far away, it’s not as if we’re absolutely rubbish,” he said.

“I’ve been in charge of teams that have been rubbish and when you go to bed on a Friday night you wake up thinking ‘oh my God, what chance have we got here today?’

“It’s an awful, awful feeling, you know you’re going to get dog’s abuse and it’s the worst feeling in the world.

“With this lot I don’t feel like that.

“These are a good bunch of lads, good players.

“We’ve got to eradicate some errors that have crept in, but apart from that you can’t fault them.”

Curtis Weston has recovered from a knock picked up on Saturday against Leyton Orient and Allen will need everyone to be on their game against Luke Garrard’s Boreham Wood at Meadow Park.

“They’ve got a very good manager, he recruits very, very well,” said Allen.

“He’s got a couple of my old players who are great, great lads.

“Every time I’m in this seat looking over this table I say every game is going to be difficult.

They got to the play-off final last season, they’re a very tough team.

“We need to be right on our best.”