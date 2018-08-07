Allen makes two changes for visit of Aldershot Town

Picture by Gareth Williams/AHPIX.com; Football; Vanarama National League; Ebbsfleet United v Chesterfield FC; 04/08/2018 KO 15:00; The Kuflink Stadium; copyright picture; Howard Roe/AHPIX.com; Spireites fans celebrate Zavon Hines goal at Ebbsfleet
Picture by Gareth Williams/AHPIX.com; Football; Vanarama National League; Ebbsfleet United v Chesterfield FC; 04/08/2018 KO 15:00; The Kuflink Stadium; copyright picture; Howard Roe/AHPIX.com; Spireites fans celebrate Zavon Hines goal at Ebbsfleet

Tonight at the Proact Martin Allen has made two changes to the Chesterfield side that won the season opener on Saturday.

Onto the bench goes full-back Brad Barry, while George Smith misses out on a spot in the matchday squad altogether.

Coming into the line-up are Jerome Binnom-Williams, who was out with a niggle at the weekend, and Laurence Maguire.

Chesterfield: Jalal, Talbot, Binnon-Williams, Maguire, Nelson, Evans, Weir, Weston, Carter, Hines, Ugwu. Subs: Barry, Muggleton, Wedgbury, Shaw, Fortune.

Aldershot Town: Cole, Kinsella, McDonnell, Fowler, Osbourne, Fenelon, Rendell, McClure, Bernard, Gallagher, Booty. Subs: Wanadio, Rowe, Holman, Berkeley-Agyepong, Smith.

Referee: Peter Gibbons. Assistants: Martin Chester, David Hunt.