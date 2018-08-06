Allen lines up ‘development move’ for Chesterfield youngsters Rowley, Ofoegbu and Wakefield

Martin Allen is to line up ‘development moves’ for three of his young first team squad players.

Joe Rowley, Ify Ofoegbu and Charlie Wakefield will go out on loan until December to get regular men’s football.

The manager is keen to make it clear that he’s not displeased with the three teenagers and he sees the loan moves as vital for their progression.

“Ify, Joe Rowley and Charlie Wakefield, all three have done really well in pre-season,” he said.

“But I feel the best thing for them, at the age they’re at, is to go out on loan through until December.

“I believe they need to go out now and play full men’s football, still training with us of course.

“We’ll be able to monitor them and it will give them an experience of playing men’s football.

“We saw at Matlock how difficult it is against a good team and we need those lads going out there.

“It’s not a step backwards, it’s a step upwards.

“That should stand them in good stead for their future.”

Rowley played 32 games for the first team last season after breaking through in the latter stages of the 2016/17 campaign under Gary Caldwell.

But Allen says the 19-year-old understands the situation.

“He’s fine, fully understands my reasons,” said Allen.

“I can’t get him into the group at the minute and he needs to go out and play.

“He’ll come back a much better player for it.

“Someone of his age, it’s no good him sitting around on the bench watching, he needs to go and play, evolve and enjoy winning men’s football.”

According to Allen, who has an idea of the level he’d like them to play at, the clubs that take the trio will have to meet his criteria.

“The clubs they go to, I will have to okay that, they’ve got to go to the right coaches and managers, so they’ll be looked after properly, trained properly and played properly.

“Financially, my bosses will want to get something back for their wages.

“Thirdly, geographically it’s got to be within a good range, they’re certainly not going to the other end of the country.

“I need to keep an eye on them and they’ll still be involved with us.

“I’ve loaned players out before and they’ve been messed about left, right and centre, I’m not going to have that.

“It’s a development move, clearly.”