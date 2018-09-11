Allen impressed by number one in his return to Chesterfield action

Shwan Jalal might not have had much to do against Dover on Saturday, but what he did impressed his boss.

The Chesterfield stopper was restored to his place between the sticks after losing out to loanee Callum Burton for the previous four games.

Jalal’s return was a surprise to many at the Proact last weekend, but it was a reward for his application in training.

“He’s been very good and shown a very, very good attitude,” said Allen, who liked what he saw from the man who won the National League last year with Macclesfield.

“I thought Shwan’s distribution was much better, he had a much more positive body lanauge in the way he played and I was delighted with him.”

Allen admitted Burton could feel a little aggrieved at not playing.

“It was a tough, tough call on Callum.

“Callum has been a superb goalkeeper for us, he’s made some brilliant saves at crucial times it must be said.

“It was probably a bit tough on him, but Shwan did well.”