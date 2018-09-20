Allen hasn’t finished wielding the axe to reshape his Chesterfield squad

Martin Allen hasn’t finished wielding the axe to reshape his misfiring Chesterfield squad.

The Spireites are winless in eight, a situation that has prompted Allen to move players out and bring new ones in.

While the purchase of Tom Denton and loan moves for Jonathan Smith and Joshua Kayode appear to have concluded his recruitment, the squad trimming may continue.

Allen has already allowed Gozie Ugwu to spend the rest of the season on loan with Boreham Wood and made Brad Barry and Robbie Weir available for transfer.

“We’ve got a good team now and a good squad and some good youngsters knocking on the door,” he said.

“There won’t be anymone else coming in.

“More to the point, there might be more going out.”

And according to Allen it’s the veterans in the squad who might need to make way, so he can continue to bring youngsters through to the first team.

“We’ve had Levi (Amantchi) playing in our first team, he’s only 17, he’s a good player.

“We’ve had a couple of other boys travelling with us to games.

“Once I clear out some of the older players who are not playing and not involved, then the next group will be one step closer to the first team.

“That is going to be the way forward in the future.”

Gateshead are the visitors to the Proact this weekend and Allen will be looking to youth when it comes to naming his substitutes.

“We’re going to have a young bench on Saturday, with players who played really well against Lincoln (in a behind-closed-doors friendly this week).

“I like that.”