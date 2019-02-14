AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor: 'Chesterfield should be a lot higher than they are'

The manager of high flying AFC Fylde believes Chesterfield should be a lot further up the National League table than their current position of 20th.

Dave Challinor's Coasters sit fourth ahead of Saturday's home game against the Spireites.

The sides drew 0-0 at the Proact and Chesterfield then knocked Fylde out of the FA Cup with a 3-1 victory at Mill Farm.

But the team Challinor is preparing his men to face this weekend are under new management and since John Sheridan came in they've won twice and drawn once in league action.

The Fylde boss believes his side will have to be at the top of their game to get the three points.

"We play Chesterfield at a time when a new manager has come in; different thoughts, different voice and a different way of playing a little bit," he said.

“We have to make sure we are bang at it; they should be a lot higher than they are.

“They are a really experienced team and we know we have to be right at it physically; we have to make sure we’re right at it."

Chesterfield are the only National League side without a defeat in their last five league games, but AFC Fylde have lost only five times in the league all season.

The Coasters are six points behind leaders Solihull Moors, with a game in hand.