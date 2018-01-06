Accrington Stanley, who are they? A top side according to Lester

Today’s hosts are one of the sides Chesterfield boss Jack Lester expects to see at the right end of the table come April.

He’s been impressed by the side currently sitting in 10th place in League Two ahead of the clash with the Spireites.

“I like them, I’ve seen them a couple of times,” he said. “They’ve got good players, they’ll be up there challenging for promotion.

“They’re one of the best teams I’ve seen this year so that will be a good game.”

Sid Nelson and Zavon Hines are expected to make their Town debuts today.