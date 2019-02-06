'A number of appeals have been successful' - CEO reveals Chesterfield's response to banned pitch invaders

Chesterfield CEO Graham Bean says a number of the fans given banning orders for invading the pitch have been successful in their appeals.

The club dished out banning orders for between three and 10 years for pitch incursions that took place on Boxing Day and when Ebbsfleet visited the Proact.

The Derbyshire Times understands that those successful in their appeal were predominantly involved in the Boxing Day protest that took place on the pitch.

While their bans have not been rescinded totally, they will be welcome back to the stadium next season.

"A number of appeals have been successful, the letters went out a few days ago," he said.

"They've been banned until the end of the season with the remainder of the ban suspended for the duration of the three years.

"It's been made clear that if there is a transgression in that suspended period, then the balance of the ban will take immediate effect without appeal."

Bean believes the club's response has been welcomed by those who appealed.

"I think it's been quite well received.

"I had a really nice email from a guy who had been banned, yesterday, thanking me for taking the time to consider the content of his appeal, which he was successful in."

Chesterfield are still awaiting FA judgement on the Ebbsfleet pitch invasion.

