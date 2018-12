Chesterfield midfielder Sam Wedgbury has moved onto the next stage of his recovery from knee surgery.

The Spireite, who went under the knife in September, can now commence running again.

Martin Allen said: “Sam Wedgbury is a long termer but he’s just been given permission to start jogging in straight lines, which is a massive step forward for him.”

Wedgbury was one of Allen’s first summer signings but injured his knee at Barrow in August.