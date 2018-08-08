A club that had lost its way has been given a shake and pointed in the right direction

The road ahead is long and fraught with obstacles but Chesterfield FC, at long last, is moving forward.

A club that for years had lost its way has been given a shake by Martin Allen and pointed in the right direction.

Tuesday night’s home opener had all the feel of an awakening from a nightmare filled slumber.

The Proact Stadium came alive as a team wearing blue stamped their authority on the game and bullied, for lack of a better word, the opposition out of it.

For the first time in a long time it was Chesterfield who were too big, too strong, too well drilled and too ruthless.

In a role reversal of recent history, the opposition were the team trying but failing to play nice football as blue shirts engulfed them, harried and chased them, shutting down attacks at source, muscling them off the ball.

Curtis Weston’s boundless energy was the catalyst but he wasn’t alone in displaying the work ethic all fans want to see.

You could run through the team highlighting the good things they did as individuals and of course you’d linger over Charlie Carter’s two-goal contribution, just to relive that glorious solo effort.

It was moments like that one, when he seared through the Shots midfield and rearguard, that will stop anyone from using phrases such as ‘winning ugly’ or ‘physical performance.’

For every time the Shots were outfought, they were left chasing shadows by the skill and athleticism on show in Town’s attacks, which at times included defenders.

It wasn’t just the quick feet of Zavon Hines and Carter the visitors had to worry about.

Laurence Maguire, Jerome Binnom-Williams, Will Evans and Drew Talbot striding out of defence into open space caused panic for last season’s beaten play-off contenders.

Everything the Spireites did well on the pitch resonated off it.

The Kop was bouncing and with a little encouragement from Allen, ever the conductor, the other stands lifted the noise levels.

As far as Proact performances go, it wasn’t perfect but it was pretty good.

Another one just like it this weekend when Braintree visit and it’ll be hard to keep imaginations on the leash.

Read the modest thoughts of goalscoring hero Carter and 100 per cent win rate Allen and you’ll realise no one in the dressing room is getting carried away.

Supporters who, for so long, have watched their club sinking, can be forgiven for believing it’s once again sailing.

In the daunting context of a 46-game slog of a season, these two victories are merely two steps forward.

There’s scientific evidence underpinning up the growing faith, however.

Few teams will come to the Proact and run roughshod over this Spireites team.

They’re, simply put, a big bunch of lads.

Title talk can wait until next Spring, defeats and mistakes will come, but it’s already safe to say Chesterfield will compete in their division this season.

Two of last season’s better teams have been conquered.

For the first time since 2000, Town have won their opening two fixtures.

Tuesday night was the result of a lot of hard work by a lot of people, and a little glimpse of how good things could be.

Permit yourselves a moment or two of enjoyment, Spireites.

You deserve it.