No less than 307 Chesterfield supporters made the trip to Barrow on Tuesday night to watch their team take on a side managed by former Spireite Ian Evatt.

A 3-2 defeat for Martin Allen’s Chesterfield saw them lose their 100 per cent start to the season and drop points ahead of Saturday’s clash at Salford City.

