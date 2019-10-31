Chesterfield FC to investigate allegation Spireites fans sang racist chant about striker Mike Fondop during Notts County game

Chesterfield FC are investigating an allegation that a group of Spireites fans sang a racist chant referencing striker Mike Fondop during Saturday's game against Notts County.

The club are investigating after a formal complaint was received from a Chesterfield supporter who attended the match.

The fan, who was located in Block S3 of the South Stand, alleges that a group of supporters used a form of racial stereotyping in a chant directed at Town striker Fondop.

The complaint was made to the club, The FA and Kick it Out.

Club officials say that racist comments or chants at the Proact Stadium will not be tolerated and could result in offenders being prosecuted.

The club says it will be working closely with the police to assist in trying to identify the people concerned and they will take "strong action" against anyone found guilty of making racist comments.

Keith Jackson, head of sport and activities at the Chesterfield FC Community Trust, said: “Equality, inclusion and respect are part of our core values and our recent work during Black History Month is a small part of an ongoing education and PHSE project that we run in schools.

“We’re proud to be proactive in celebrating our heritage, culture and diversity in Chesterfield and want to be at the forefront of promoting this message of acceptance."

