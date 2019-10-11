Chesterfield FC takeover latest: 'Further talks likely in the near future'

A local consortium and Chesterfield FC are 'likely to have further talks in the near future' about a proposed takeover for the club.

On Wednesday the Derbyshire Times reported how a local consortium were set to have takeover talks with Chesterfield FC today.

That meeting has taken place and Chesterfield FC company secretary, Ashley Carson, told the DT this afternoon: "An early stage meeting took place and was very amicable and further talks are likely in the near future."

There has been other recent interest in buying the club but no offers have been made.

Mr Carson said on Wednesday: "I will welcome talks with any serious purchasers."

Chesterfield MP, Toby Perkins, has said on social media that he believes Mr Allen is ready to sell. He wrote on Twitter: "From conversations I’ve had it sounds to me like he’s very willing to pass the reins on."

How have Chesterfield's new signings fared so far this season? Here are our player ratings

These former Chesterfield players have all played for their country - do you remember them?

Mr Allen first invested in Chesterfield in 2009 and became chairman in 2012.

On being named chairman Mr Allen said: "I intend to give 100 per cent in my efforts to achieve what the fans want, which is Championship football."

However, he resigned as chairman in November 2016 saying he 'never intended to become chairman' and that he had only planned to be an investor before selling the club on.

In February 2017 Mr Allen confirmed that he was looking to sell the club.

After the club was relegated to the National League in 2018, Mr Allen said he would only sell the club when it got back into the Football League.

In an interview with the Guardian in May 2018 Mr Allen said he felt 'very sad' and very bitter' about the situation the club finds itself in.

A takeover deal was close in 2018 but did not go through.

And in January a supporter-led consortium withdrew its offer for the club.

Mark Crossley on demanding more from Chesterfield's midfield players, relegation battle, signing new players and possibly recalling Lee Shaw from...

At the beginning of Mr Allen's time at the club Chesterfield moved from their old Saltergate ground to the 10,000 capacity Proact Stadium, won promotion to League Two twice in 2010/11 and 2013/14 and the Johnstone's Paint Trophy at Wembley in 2012.

But it has all been downhill since they lost to Preston North End in the League One play-off semi-finals in 2015 with the club suffering back-to-back relegations out of the Football League.

The Blues are currently in the National League relegation zone and are playing in front of record low league attendances at the Proact.

Just five years ago, Chesterfield beat local rivals Sheffield United 3-2 at the Proact. The clubs could hardly be any further apart now with The Blades in the Premier League and Town languishing in the fifth tier.