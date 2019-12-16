Chesterfield FC's Ashley Carson provides update on attempts to find new owner for Spireites

Chesterfield FC company secretary, Ashley Carson, says he is “working night and day” to find a new owner for the club.

Spireites owner Dave Allen, 77, is looking to sell the club and is “talking to several parties” about a possible sale, Mr Carson said.

The businessman “continues to bankroll the club every month to the sum of at least £150,000”, according to Mr Carson, who described online comments that the club would be put into administration at the end of the season if no buyer was found as “nonsense”.

On Saturday a record low Proact crowd of 931, including 336 Notts County fans, watched their 1-0 FA Trophy defeat.

“I think the fixture being so close to Christmas has not helped the attendance,” Mr Carson said in a statement.

“However, I totally sympathise with the fans and can understand why they don’t want to spend their hard earned money on currently supporting the club.

Chesterfield FC company secretary, Ashley Carson.

“I can assure you that I am working night and day to find a new owner.

“Dave Allen and I are still talking to several parties and we really hope that one of them will commit and buy the club.

“We know the fans are screaming out for us to leave, we know what they think of the manager, all I ask is that they give us the neccessary time to resolve this.

“Protests and pitch invasions would only affect any potential sale in a negative way.”

He added: “The objective is to sell before the AGM, so before March.

“If however this is not achieved then contrary to unhelpful comments posted on forums that the club will be put into administration at the end of the season, I can assure fans that this is nonsense. It is not the way to do business.

“Dave Allen continues to bankroll the club every month to the sum of at least £150,000. He will continue to do that until it is sold.

“I absolutely apologise to the fans for the current state of the club and we will find a buyer that will hopefully change the fortunes of the club.”