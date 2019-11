Chesterfield FC players and staff attended an Armistice Day ceremony at the Proact today.

The event was held in the Memorial Gardens at the stadium this afternoon.

Club staff and players all paid their respects to those who gave their lives for our freedom.

Fifteen players, manager and a director from Chesterfield FC lost their lives during the First World War and Second World War.

Armistice Day is the anniversary of when fighting during the First World War came to an end in 1918.

