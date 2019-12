Chesterfield face promotion-chasing Bromley at the Proact on Saturday (3pm) as the Spireites go in search of their first win in six matches.

Our Chesterfield FC reporter Liam Norcliffe will be at today’s pre-match press conference (12.45pm) as we hear from a player and a member of the management team.

We don’t know who will be facing the media yet but we will find out soon.

Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates and don’t forget to keep refreshing the page.