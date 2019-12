Chesterfield face promotion-chasing Bromley at the Proact on Saturday (3pm) as the Spireites go in search of their first win in six matches.

Our Chesterfield FC reporter Liam Norcliffe was at today’s pre-match press conference (12.45pm) at the Proact.

Defender Laurence Maguire, recently back fit after being out through illness, was first up followed by boss John Sheridan.

Here’s a summary of what was said by both Maguire and Sheridan and more reaction can be found here