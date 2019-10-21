Chesterfield FC legend Ian Evatt signs 'improved' deal at AFC Barrow after approach from AFC Fylde

Chesterfield FC legend Ian Evatt has signed a new deal at AFC Barrow.

Evatt was appointed manager of The Bluebirds in June 2018 and led them to a 10th place finish in the National League.

This season the former Spireites defender, who made more than 200 appearances for the club over two spells, has guided Barrow up to 4th spot after a run of seven consecutive wins.

The impressive form resulted in AFC Fylde making an approach for Evatt last weekend after they sacked boss David Challinor.

But the approach was turned down and Evatt has now signed an 'improved' deal with Barrow.

Bluebirds chairman, Paul Hornby, said: “I’m delighted Ian has committed his future to Barrow, which further highlights he wants to finish the job he started.

"The new deal is recognition of the incredible hard work he’s put in over the last 15 months and gives the club even greater security if clubs come knocking.

"Hopefully now this will put to bed all the speculation which has surrounded the club in the last few days and we can look forward to a football game.”

And Evatt said: “I’m just really happy to have it all done.

"I’ve said many times that we are on a journey at this football club and me and my staff, as well as all of the players, are really looking forward to continuing that journey.

"The lads have shown what they are capable of so far this season and we all believe we are on the cusp of something with this group.

"I have to say a big thank you to the supporters for all of their support, both this week and since I arrived, we need them to come out in their numbers now to get behind the team and play their part in what will hopefully be a very successful season.”