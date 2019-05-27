Chesterfield FC fans bar will not be continued next season

Despite the regular attendance of a ‘loyal band’ of Spireites, Chesterfield won’t be continuing with their supporters bar for the 2019/20 season.

The bar, situated under the Proact’s North Stand, opened on a matchday in Feburary for the first time.

CEO Graham Bean trialled the initiative, which did pull in fans before kick off, but not in sufficient numbers to make it worth the club’s while.

“I don’t think we’ll be progressing with it next season,” he said.

“We’ve given it a go, whilst it didn’t lose money and there was a loyal band of supporters who visited week in and week out, when we’ve looked at the finances of it and we don’t think it’d be viable to take it forward for a full season.”

The bar might yet open for supporters next season, but on an ad hoc basis.

Last season the club used it to sell merchandise to supporters, with 150 replica shirts purchased on the bar’s opening day.

“Towards the back end of the season we may well use it for any excess stock, to sell it,” said Bean.

“On occasions during the season we might open it up as a supporter venue, depending upon the circumstances.”