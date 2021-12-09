Chesterfield FC Christmas giveaway offers bumper prize bundle worth £4000
Chesterfield FC has announced that one lucky 1866 Sport listener is set to win a bundle of prizes worth around £4000 in their Christmas giveaway.
To enter the competition and be in with a chance of claiming this colossal prize, listen to Chesterfield’s online radio station, 1866 Sport, and answer the question given out on air.
Entrants simply have to email their answer to [email protected] to be in with a chance of winning.
The competition ends on Friday, December 17, and the winner will receive the following prizes:
40″ Bush TV, donated by Ideal Flooring Laptop, donated by SBK Computers £50 voucher, donated by Chesters Steak Restaurant & Fish & Chip Takeaway £50 voucher, donated by Morrisons, Staveley Fruit hamper, donated by Smarties Fruit & Veg Two tickets for New Year’s Eve Ball at the Technique Stadium, donated by Chesterfield FC Three one-hour bowling sessions for up to six people, donated by Chesterfield Bowl Two annual gym memberships, donated by Nuffield Health Tea/coffee hamper, donated by Northern Tea Merchants Ltd £150 voucher, donated by Eades & Draw Four tickets for the FC Halifax match, donated by Chesterfield FC Nintendo Mario Racing Wheel bundle, donated by Kranlee Logistics £10 voucher, donated by Cheese Factor Toy bundle including guitar & skateboard, donated by John Pye Auctions Football Manager 2022, donated by Chesterfield FC Chatsworth luxury hamper, donated by WS Tanker Logistics Overnight stay with breakfast, donated by Callow Hall Hotel Bosch toaster and kettle, donated by Apollo A film of your choice for a family of four, donated by Cineworld Afternoon tea for four in the Marco Pierre White Restaurant, donated by DoubleTree by Hilton Family pass for four, donated by Matlock Farm Park Christmas gin experience for two, donated by Derbyshire Distillery LG X Boom speaker, donated by Greenhall Estates Gin Lovers Hamper, Chatsworth Estate small batch gin 70cl, two Chatsworth stag gin glasses, rose lemonade 500ml, pink grapefruit tonic water 500ml and Connoisseurs tonic water 500ml, donated by Chatsworth Farm Shop £50 Jump trampoline voucher, donated by Great Minds Creative Family ticket, donated by Wheelgate Adventure Sheffield Steelers tickets, donated by Sheffield Arena Champagne, gin & whiskey, donated by Tesco, Chesterfield
To enter, you must be 18 or over and be able to collect the prizes from the Technique Stadium. Only one competition entry per person. There is no cash alternative.