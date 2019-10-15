Chesterfield FC chief executive role to be 'split amongst other staff' following departure of Graham Bean

The Chesterfield FC chief executive role will be 'split amongst other staff' following the departure of Graham Bean, it has been confirmed.

The club announced yesterday that Mr Bean, who was appointed as chief executive in December 2018, 'has been made redundant as a result of ongoing cost-cutting measures'.

Chesterfield FC company secretary, Ashley Carson, has today said that other staff members have been told their jobs are not currently under review.

"This was a cost-cutting exercise and Graham Bean's role will be split amongst other staff," Mr Carson said.

"We have a wealth of experience and very committed staff who can perform tasks on a day-to-day basis.

"I will continue to oversee as before Graham Bean reported to me.

"But we have now obviously taken a level of management out.

"The club continues to lose money on a monthly basis.

"I have already informed the rest of the staff that their jobs are not currently under review."

He added: "We are now progressing into our busiest time of the year with the stadium almost fully booked with event during December too which is great news.

"Also, Annual Audited Accounts are nearing completion and will be available very soon."

More Spireites news: Chesterfield boss John Sheridan calls for a repeat of AFC Fylde performance against Wrexham

More Spireites news: John Sheridan calls for captain Will Evans to be more vocal, praises Curtis Weston, assesses his son's Jay's performance and comments on Chesterfield FC takeover talk