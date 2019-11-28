Chesterfield FC chairman "devastated" and "saddened" by current position of struggling Spireites

Chesterfield FC chairman Mike Warner says he is “devastated” and “saddened” at the position the Spireites are in and has apologised.

Warner has been on the board since 1993 and was appointed chairman in November 2016.

Town are in the relegation zone in their second season in the National League, despite having one of the biggest budgets in the division.

After Tuesday night’s 5-1 defeat to Hartlepool United some Spireites fans took to social media to ask ‘Where’s Warner?’.

Player recruitment has "not been good enough"

Fan Simon Wall wrote on Twitter: “Normally, when any football club hits a sticky patch, the chairman makes a public statement. I think we should be demanding to hear from ours. Please can we get this trending. #whereswarner.”

While Tom Burr posted: “Where’s a statement from the chairman? The clubs on its knees and this guys supposedly a fan. Explain this mess and how we’re going to fix it #whereswarner.”

Speaking to to the Derbyshire Times, Warner said: “I am devastated at the position we are in and I sincerely apologise.

“I am saddened, perplexed and just massively disappointed.

“We are doing everything we can to fix it but we can’t keep on sacking managers.

“I really feel for the fans for everything they have been put through but we have got to stick together.

“I realise a lot of fans want, or would like, a regime change and that we have probably had enough goes at it.

“We would be prepared to listen to anyone who would be prepared to put in a sensible offer.”