Chesterfield FC boss John Sheridan says owner Dave Allen believes 'I will turn it around'

John Sheridan is confident owner Dave Allen still believes he is the man to turnaround his side’s ailing fortunes.

The Spireites currently sit in the National League relegation zone after a poor start to the season which has seen them win just five out of 23 matches.

But despite the threat of a third relegation in four seasons hanging over the club, Sheridan believes he still has the backing of the club owner.

He said: "I speak to him on a regular basis. He has brought me in with the belief that I would get them out of the league.

"He is very disappointed with the way things are going. I accept when he is giving me a hard time but I think he has a belief that I will turn it around and while he has got that belief I will work my socks off to try and get us back to winning ways.”

Sheridan was tempted back to the club to replace Martin Allen in January from League Two play-off hopefuls Carlisle United.

In his first spell at the Proact the former Republic of Ireland midfielder led the Spireites to League One and the JP Trophy.

And as the first anniversary of his return to the club approaches, Sheridan says he will use all his know-how to help steer the club away from the drop zone.

"I know the game, I have been in the game a long time, when you are not winning games you expect your job is vulnerable,” said Sheridan.

"At this moment in time I am going to try and make us get results and while I am in the job I will do it to the best of my capabilities and that is what I am going to do."

His comments come after he revealed earlier in the week how had “never felt like this as a manager” with regards to team selection.

The Spireites boss has only named the same starting line-up twice so far this season – but Sheridan defended his approach, saying it is because no one is making themselves undroppable from the side.