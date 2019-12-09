Chesterfield FC boss John Sheridan hopes to bring in new fitness coach this week

Spireites boss John Sheridan says he is hopeful of bringing in a new fitness coach this week.

The club ‘parted company’ with strength and conditioning coach Rob Coleman after the 5-1 home defeat to Hartlepool United in a move the manager revealed he ‘did not really know too much about’.

However, Sheridan has been involved in the search for a replacement and hopes to secure the services of a new coach in the coming days.

He has spoken with two fitness coaches since Coleman’s departure but says it is important the club brings someone in ‘who is going to fit in with us’.

"There will be one probably in (this week),” said Sheridan. "In the meantime I will be doing the fitness so it will be something different.

"All players are different. Someone can do a warm-up for half an hour and then the first time they kick the ball they miss-kick it.

Chesterfield FC boss John Sheridan.

"Our biggest problem throughout the whole of the season is our ball retention.

"If we keep the ball better for longer periods, you are moving the other team around a lot more.

“We give the ball away too cheaply and it has caused us massive problems."

Speaking at the time of Coleman’s departure, Sheridan refused to blame him for the Spireites’ poor form in the National League this season,.

He said: “He was not out on the pitch kicking a ball was he? There is no blame whatsoever of the results on the fitness coach.”