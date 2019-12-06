Chesterfield FC announce ticket offer for Yeovil Town home match

Chesterfield FC has announced a special ticket offer for their upcoming home game against Yeovil Town in the National League.

The club has made the match against The Glovers on Tuesday, December 10 (7.45pm) a ‘Kids for a Quid’ fixture.

It means that tickets bought in advance of the game for juniors will cost just £1 in any area of the Proact.

But tickets bought on the day of the game for juniors will cost £2.

The Blues face three consecutive home games with Bromley on Saturday, Yeovil next Tuesday and Notts County in the FA Trophy a week on Saturday.

In other news, former Spireites striker Kevin Davies has turned down an approach by a local consortium to get involved in their bid to buy Chesterfield FC.

And here is everything you need to know about Bromley who travel to north Derbyshire this weekend to take on Town.