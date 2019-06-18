Chesterfield favourite 'Shinner' back at the Proact next month

The 'bring back Shinner' campaigners have got their wish, sort of.

Shane Nicholson will return to the Proact Stadium next month, as guest speaker at the Senior Spireites lunch.

The left-back had two spells as a Spireite, firstly in the 1998/99 season and then for three years starting in 2004.

He went on to become the club's fitness coach and remains a highly popular figure among Town fans.

He'll tell tales from his storied career, which included eight clubs and over 500 league appearances and a recovery from addiction, at the lunch on Monday 29th July.

The Senior Spireites lunch is open to all ages.

Tickets cost £13.95 and include a two-course meal.

Doors will open at noon and lunch will begin at 1pm.

To book email events@chesterfield-fc.co.uk or call 01246 269300.