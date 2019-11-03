Chesterfield fans writer says Spireites squad now looks to have strength in depth

Mark Crossley was happy with a draw from Ebbsfleet and beforehand I think most people would have been satisfied not to lose, so it’s a point gained on a day when Chesterfield set off very early on the team bus all the way to Kent.

All the fans who travelled saw a good game in which we could have come out with a victory. We also had the rare sight of seeing Gozie Ugwu score twice — a pity it was for our opponents.

That’s four league games without defeat since manager John Sheridan made his tactical switch and went 4-4-2 away at Fylde. Illness took its toll on the squad but it’s nice to know that we have players who can slot into various positions.

Left back Buchanan, for example, is steady in central midfield in the current line-up; whereas previously, in the 3-5-2 formation, he looked out of sorts. Goalie Jalal had to come off due to a back injury but we had Coddington to replace him, who did very well, and that’s another good sign of strength in depth. In previous times we have had no sub keeper, which has left people wondering about team selection.

If The Blues keep going in this direction I can only see them picking up points all the way to the end of the season.

There really aren’t any outstanding sides (in the division) and maybe our bigger squad will pay dividends as time goes on.

Top of the table Bromley lost at Wrexham. Early form side Halifax continued to ship goals, losing 4-2 at home to Torquay, and the Devon side are now the league’s form side with three straight wins in their last three games. Notts County, who have many fans declaring them to be the biggest and best side in the division, only drew at home to Hartlepool.

Our next game is now on Saturday, 16th November, at home to Chorley and it has the look of a must-win as three points would put Chesterfield in the mid-table pack, rather than on the fringes of the relegation zone.

Due to the Spireites being out of the cup we get a week off.

Promoted Chorley are now finding life in the Vanarama a little tough and are rooted at the bottom of the pile. Chorley went down 2-1 at Barnet at the weekend.

Next week Chorley play in the cup at Mansfield, here’s hoping for a win at Field Mill in which they wear themselves out.