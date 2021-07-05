Chesterfield fans should make Technique Stadium return for new National League season
Chesterfield fans should be able return to the Technique Stadium without any Covid restrictions for the first time in almost 18 months when the new National League season gets underway in August.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has today announced that the plan is to end all coronavirus restrictions on July 19.
If voted through on July 14, it would mean sports stadiums would be able to have full capacity crowds again.
The PM said: "If we can't reopen our society in the next few weeks when we will be helped by the arrival of summer and the school holidays, we must ask ourselves 'when will we be able to reopen?'"
Spireites fans have not attended a home match without Covid restrictions since March 2020 when they played Harrogate Town.
Town supporters were allowed into the Technique for the penultimate match of the last season, a 2-1 win against Dagenham and Redbridge, but had to wear masks and social distance.