Chesterfield fans should make Technique Stadium return for new National League season

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has today announced that the plan is to end all coronavirus restrictions on July 19.

If voted through on July 14, it would mean sports stadiums would be able to have full capacity crowds again.

The PM said: "If we can't reopen our society in the next few weeks when we will be helped by the arrival of summer and the school holidays, we must ask ourselves 'when will we be able to reopen?'"

Chesterfield fans pictured against Dagenham and Redbridge last season.

Spireites fans have not attended a home match without Covid restrictions since March 2020 when they played Harrogate Town.