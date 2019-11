A local consortium says it is “doing everything it can” to buy Chesterfield FC and is “hopeful” of completing a takeover deal.

A spokesperson for the local consortium has told the Derbyshire Times that a deal to buy the football club has “virtually been agreed” and added that the “future of the club is paramount to us”. This is how Spireites fans have reacted to the news so far on social media. Read the full takeover story here.