Chesterfield fans look forward to ‘massive’ Chelsea tie as tickets go on sale at Technique Stadium

There were no uncertainties amongst those at the ground as to the magnitude of this fixture.

John Dickinson said the game was a deserved reward for the club, having turned a corner during James Rowe’s tenure.

“I think it's a reward for the team and the club for turning it around after five miserable seasons.

Alan Herring (L) and Simon Tranter (R) after making sure of their place in the away end at Stamford Bridge.

“Enjoyment wise, it’s a day out in London, watching your team play the European champions, when you’ve only been in the third round three times in 40 years- it’s going to be an amazing thing.”

John Gallacher said it was a huge game for the club, and that he expected the players to give a good account of themselves.

“It’s a massive game in many ways - it’s a chance to show people how good this team is - they won’t roll over, they’ll have a good go at it.

“It’s a great bonus for the fans, and it’s a no-pressure game in many ways.”

Alan Leedham was in good spirits after purchasing his ticket for the big game.

Alan Herring said the trip to Chelsea was the perfect way to cap a stellar first half of the season for the Spireites, which sees them on top of the table going into Christmas.

“It’s the icing on the cake for the supporters so far this season, we've had a good run and long may it continue.

“This is a good day out for us. Some are going for the weekend, some are going for the day out, some are going down there for the first time, and I think we’ll give them a game.”

Melvyn Gee was concerned that the game might be postponed, but said he hoped that Chesterfield’s players would turn in a good performance.

“This is the game we should have had 25 years ago in the FA Cup final - there’s some uncertainty as to whether it will be on, but we’ve got to queue and get our tickets just in case.

“The league is the priority of course, but hopefully we can go down there, put a good showing in and make a few quid.

“We’ll take what comes on the day and enjoy it- provided it does happen.”

The odds of Chesterfield springing one of the greatest FA Cup upsets ever may be slim, but John Dickinson said Chelsea’s fixture pileup might give the Spireites a chance at victory.