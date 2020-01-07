Chesterfield fans encouraged to take part in walk to raise awareness of men's mental health

Spireites supporters are being encouraged to take part in a walk in aid of men’s mental health.

Walk and Talk MMH, which was formed five years ago, is urging Chesterfield fans to join them in walking 29 miles from the Proact to Notts County’s Meadow Lane stadium before the two teams face each other.

Dan Gabriel, who has helped organise the event, said: “Each of us has our own stories. I lost a good friend to suicide three years ago and wish I could have helped more. There are walkers who have suffered and previously attempted suicide.

“We as a group want to use football as a mechanism for males to speak out and open up.

“There is no judgement on our walk and we want to help everyone.

“We are reaching out to all Football League clubs and now spreading to the National League.

Chesterfield fans are being encouraged to walk to Notts County's Meadow Lane when the two teams face each other to raise awareness of men's mental health.

“We see Chesterfield and Notts County as big clubs within the league.

“We have ex-Peterborough professional Dean Hooper as an ambassador who also will be joining us on the walk. Ex-Chesterfield and Notts County striker Jason Lee will be welcoming us at Meadow Lane.”

The group aims to leave the Proact at 10pm on Friday, January 31 and arrive at Meadow Lane between 12noon and 1pm on Saturday, February 1, ahead of the 3pm kick-off between the two sides.

The walk route is through Hasland, Temple Normanton, Tibshelf, Huithwaite, Sutton in Ashfield and Hucknall.

To get involved, contact @DanG188 or @WalkAndTalkMMH on Twitter or Facebook.