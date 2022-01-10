Chesterfield fans 'best' to visit Stamford Bridge this season, say Chelsea supporters

The home faithful were very impressed with Town’s noisy travelling support who must have lost their voices by the end.

The Spireites following sang their hearts out for the whole 90 minutes and had one of the best days they have had in a very long time.

Here’s what both sets of fans have been saying online since the FA Cup game:

Chesterfield fans had a great day out at Chelsea on Saturday.

Chelsea fans

@tovers98 said: “Chesterfield FC - best away fans I’ve ever seen in Stamford Bridge.”

@derick_odoke wrote: “Chesterfield have the best fans. I actually celebrated their goal. What a moment for them.”

@R_G_WW posted: “Your fans were bloody amazing! Good luck for the rest of the season lads.”

@UberCheIseaFC said: “Those Chesterfield fans were sensational.”

@cervinlj added: “Chesterfield fans were the best at the Bridge this season.”

@libbie_allison posted: “Chesterfield fans were absolutely brilliant for 90 mins.”

@finnexpyiy5 wrote: “Chesterfield fans were class today. The limbs when they scored were fantastic too.”

Chesterfield fans

@adamwilbourn said: “Incredible day watching the Spireites play Chelsea in the FA Cup third round! The absolute SCENES when we scored will stay with me forever!”

@BenSportsStory wrote: “Where to start with yesterday then? Watching Chesterfield, my hometown club and the one I’ve supported since the age of 4, at the home of the reigning European champions alongside 6,000 fellow Spireites was a feeling like no other.”

@DaveCoups posted: “Just back to deepest Worcestershire after one of the best weekends in an absolute age. So proud of the mighty Spireites. Those scenes in Covent Garden & the away end in Stamford Bridge will last a lifetime. Special times.”

@ojmooney added: “Not stopped smiling since yesterday, watching Akwasi score a tap-in at the European champions, right in front of 6,000 of us, will stay with me forever. Love this club with all my soul.”