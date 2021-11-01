Chesterfield facing defensive injury crisis for Southend United FA Cup tie

The centre-back was sent off after receiving two yellow cards in the Spireites’ 2-2 draw at Dagenham and Redbridge at the weekend.

The Football Association has confirmed to the DT that the defender will miss the first round FA Cup game despite the sending off coming in a National League fixture.

However, it is just a one-match ban and he will return in the next fixture against Weymouth on November 13.

Fraser Kerr could be Chesterfield's only recognised centre-back against Southend United on Saturday.

It remains to be seen whether captain Gavin Gunning will need surgery on a broken nose and fractured eye socket he suffered in the win against Eastleigh. He could potentially play with a face mask if not.