The Spireites have eight players unavailable through injury but have only lost one of 11 games so far.

They could welcome a number of players towards the end of November and the start of December which should give them a lift going into 2022.

When asked by the DT what the aim is in the next couple of months, Rowe said: “We have got to make sure we are in contention in the upper echelons of the league.

James Rowe.

"We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves, it is one game at a time. Since I came here I have always said, never too high, never too low.

"There is going to be some adversity along the way, the bumps we have had at the moment are not so much the results, it is the injuries, but the group is strong. We have got a great togetherness, you saw that last week in the FA Cup game where players have come in that have been training more than playing games and their attitude was first-class.

"It is a challenge, but I want to concentrate on the players who are fit now, Yes, the well-being of the players who are injured is at the forefront of my mind but that is in the background.

“The players available are more than capable and they will give it a right go.”

After four successive away games, four of the next five in the league are at home, starting tomorrow against Boreham Wood.

"I always talk about foundations and you have to have a good home form to be in the upper echelons of the league so of course these are important games,” Rowe added.

"With three games coming up now, two (Boreham and Dagenham) are in the top six in the league so you have got to beat your rivals and take advantage of those home games.