Ashton United, of the Northern Premier League, host National League North Guiseley on Tuesday night. The match had been due to take place on Saturday but was postponed because of the weather.

Ashton United are 16th in the Northern Premier League and Guiseley are 19th in the National League North.

There are no replays at this stage of the competition so if there is no winner after 90 minutes a penalty shootout will take place.

The draw for the FA Trophy third round has been made.

If a match is postponed, this must be rescheduled and played within the postponement window, on or before Thursday, December 23.

The draw was made today at 1pm.

National League clubs enter the competition at this stage.

Third round ties will be played on Saturday, December 18.

Winners receive £4,500 in prize money and losers get £1,250.

FA TROPHY THIRD ROUND FULL DRAW