Chesterfield drawn at home in FA Trophy third round - full draw
Chesterfield will play either Ashton United or Guiseley at home in the FA Trophy third round.
Ashton United, of the Northern Premier League, host National League North Guiseley on Tuesday night. The match had been due to take place on Saturday but was postponed because of the weather.
Ashton United are 16th in the Northern Premier League and Guiseley are 19th in the National League North.
There are no replays at this stage of the competition so if there is no winner after 90 minutes a penalty shootout will take place.
If a match is postponed, this must be rescheduled and played within the postponement window, on or before Thursday, December 23.
The draw was made today at 1pm.
National League clubs enter the competition at this stage.
Third round ties will be played on Saturday, December 18.
Winners receive £4,500 in prize money and losers get £1,250.
FA TROPHY THIRD ROUND FULL DRAW
1 Boston United v Kidderminster Harriers2 Matlock Town or Marske United v York City3 Stockport County v Grimsby Town4 Stourbridge v AFC Telford United5 Morpeth Town v Liversedge or Lancaster City6 Chesterfield v Ashton United or Guiseley7 King’s Lynn Town v Whitby Town or Nantwich Town8 Notts County v Altrincham9 Farsley Celtic or Stalybridge Celtic v Southport or Darlington10 Wrexham v Gloucester City11 Bradford (Park Avenue) or Marine v FC Halifax Town12 AFC Fylde v Solihull Moors13 Curzon Ashton v Alfreton Town14 Radcliffe v Spennymoor Town or Chorley15 Eastleigh v Enfield Town16 Cheshunt v Bishop’s Stortford17 Aldershot Town v Kingstonian18 Cray Wanderers v Dartford19 Southend United v Dorking Wanderers20 Larkhall Athletic v AFC Totton21 St Albans City v Braintree Town22 Dover Athletic v Bromley23 Yeovil Town v Woking24 Truro City v Dagenham & Redbridge25 Slough Town v Eastbourne Borough26 Barnet v Boreham Wood27 Tonbridge Angels v Torquay United28 Hungerford Town v Weymouth29 Needham Market v Wealdstone30 Folkestone Invicta v Uxbridge31 Plymouth Parkway v Dulwich Hamlet32 Maidenhead United v Maidstone United