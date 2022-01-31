CHESTERFIELD & DISTRICT SUNDAY LEAGUE: Hasland Club produce a shock in the Alma Cup

Grassmoor Sports Reserves (red) take on Bolsover Town Reserves. Photo by Martin Roberts.

The only upset came in the game that featured New Whitt Social of HKL ONE and Hasland Club of TWO who produced a tremendous performance to win 3-1.

In an all HKL ONE tie Doe Lea beat Bolsover Town 2-1, Tom McTighe scoring twice for the winners, Jordan Hendley for Town.

Second placed in ONE Newton George and Dragon were paired with Britannia Tupton who are second from bottom in TWO and despite Tupton producing a spirited display, scoring three times, a brace from Scott Vardy plus a goal apiece from Nathan Flint and Jordan and Lewis Macaskill won the game for George and Dragon.

Clowne Wanderers were another ONE side to progress as they ran out 6-1 victors over Shinnon who play two divisions lower. Reece Clegg scored four times for Wanderers, Liam Vardy and Ryan Bannister also on target.

Spotted Frog from THREE hosted Pilsley Community from TWO who ran out 11-1 winners, Tyler Barksby and Kyle Butterworth hitting trebles whilst Ryan Kerlin scored twice, Brad Huggins, Steven Wright and substitute Jack Howdle once.

In an all HKL TWO clash leaders Butchers Arms fell to a 3-2 defeat against Hollingwood Athletic, Reece Nuttall scoring twice and Mark Bright once for Athletic.

Fellow HKL TWO side Clowne Wanderers Reserves also progressed after a 4-1 win over THREE side Glapwell Gladiators for whom Adam Plant scored, with Jordan Claxton, Ricky Machin (2) and Jake Allen replied.

TWO versus THREE once more saw Hepthorne Lane beating Boot and Shoe 3-1.

Back in the league itself and in HKL FOUR Arkwright Town enjoyed a 5-0 win over bottom Club John Pye FC, while Tibshelf Community’s Liam Hurley scored the only goal in beating Contact Club.

In HKL FIVE leaders Barlow Kingston Rovers slipped to a 4-1 defeat against Newbold CFT, Luke Manlove scoring twice for Newbold, Ben Burrell and substitute Lucas Metaxas once.

In SIX, Palterton Sporting increased their lead at the top by winning 1-0 at Royal Oak.