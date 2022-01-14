The 27-year-old joined Chesterfield in November on a free transfer on a short-term deal but has now penned a contract until the end of the season.

"It is really good news for us,” Rowe told the DT.

"We are really pleased. He has conducted himself really well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Croll has extended his Spireites stay.

"He is a top, top player and we are fortunate to have him.”

Before signing for the Blues last year, the former Dagenham and Redbridge centre-back had not played for several months due to injury but he has performed well.

He suffered a thigh strain recently but returned against Chelsea.

Rowe said: "It was probably our doing really why he picked up that injury because he had not played consistently and we put such demand on him to play in those games around the Southend FA Cup game. It was too much for him and he broke down. We will take some fault for that.

"But he is back at full throttle now and we can manage him a little bit better because we have got more numbers.”