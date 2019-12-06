Chesterfield defender Laurence Maguire reveals details of illness which sidelined him for more than two months

Laurence Maguire says being unable to play football for more than two months due to illness was a “worrying” time for him and his family.

The defender has been sidelined since the middle of September because of inflammation of the heart caused by an infection.

The 22-year-old was unable to do any kind of exercise for six weeks.

He made his return to action on November 23 against Harrogate Town.

"I was out was longer than I expected,” Maguire said.

"It was not the best time for me as a player because I was not playing football and I was watching from the stands and you just want to get back into the side.

"I had a chest infection and went for scans and it came back that I had something called pericarditis which is inflammation of the heart so I had to wait for it to settle down.

"It was worrying for me and my family.

“I am really close to my mum and she was with me all the way through.

"I had six weeks completely off.

“Claire, the physio, has been fantastic and for her to be there for me was a big bonus.”

The youngster added: "It was tough coming to watch games when the lads have been struggling but now I am back I am wanting to play as many games as possible.

"I always knew I was a fit lad and it was really strange that it came out of nowhere.”