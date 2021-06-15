The 24-year-old made 40 appearances for the Spireites in the National League in the 2020/2021 campaign.

He missed just two league games and put in some outstanding performances to help Town reach the play-offs.

On his award, Maguire tweeted: “Buzzing to have been named in the team of the season, looking forward to next year already.”

Laurence Maguire has been named in the Vanarama 'team of the season'.

The centre-back was rewarded for his displays with a new contract until the summer of 2023 to fend off interest from Football League clubs in the last January transfer window.

Boss James Rowe believes in Maguire’s leadership qualities and handed him the captain’s armband for some matches this season.

Vanarama, the National League sponsor, has recognised Maguire’s performances throughout the campaign.