Chesterfield dealt huge injury blow on talented midfielder Jack Clarke

Jack Clarke is set to be out for a number of months again following a recurrence of his hamstring injury.

By Liam Norcliffe
Friday, 31st December 2021, 11:32 am

The midfielder is thought to have ruptured his hamstring, an injury he has only just returned from.

He suffered the injury late on in the draw against Halifax, a match in which he came off the bench to score the equaliser.

The 22-year-old could need an operation. The club will find out later today.

Jack Clarke.

The injury kept him out for three months earlier this season.

“It is a serious one,” manager James Rowe said.

"It is a real shame for the lad because he has done everything asked of him, he has done all of his rehab that we have asked of him.

"He is a top player so the temptation is always to start him but we have been patient.

"He scored the goal – such a high for him in front of his family – then 10 minutes later he had that big low."

Rowe added: "It is going to be a big ask of us to pick him back up but I am confident that he is mentally strong.

"He might need an operation.

"We will try to get him back at the back end of the season so it is a big loss for us to lose a player like that for the season.”

On whether they may look to find a replacement for him in the transfer market, Rowe said: “We may need to.

"We have got a few players coming back from long-term injuries so we need to see how they react.”

