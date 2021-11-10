The Spireites return to National League action this weekend after securing their place in the FA Cup second round last time out.

Town are third in the table after just one defeat in 14 league matches.

They are undefeated in their last seven matches in all competitions and trail league leaders Boreham Wood by just one point.

Laurence Maguire is one of the players out injured.

Haydn Hollis, George Carline, Laurence Maguire, Gavin Gunning, Joe Rowley, Jack Clarke, Akwasi Asante and Tom Denton are all out injured.

However, Clarke is close to returning from a hamstring injury so it would not be unthinkable for him to be involved at some point soon.

Asante is back in light training and is due to start full contact training in the next week or so.

Danny Rowe has an ongoing health issue and continues to be monitored.

Jamie Grimes is available for selection after his one-match ban but Calvin Miller is suspended for the next three games.

Hollis and Carline are expected back in the latter part of the season. Maguire, Gunning and Rowley have been given six to eight week timeframes and Denton could be back around February time.

New signing Luke Croll is set to make his first league start after scoring on his debt in the FA Cup against Southend United last weekend.