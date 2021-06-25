Chesterfield confirm signing of former Aston Villa youngster Jack Clarke
Jack Clarke will officially become a Spireites player on July 1, it has been confirmed.
The 22-year-old has agreed to join Chesterfield on a free transfer after being released by Aston Villa
The attacking midfielder impressed while on loan at Town last season, scoring two goals in 13 starts.
On securing the signature of Clarke, boss James Rowe said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Jack since his arrival on loan.
“Patience and hard work was required on the training pitch to get Jack back to the levels I know he is capable of and towards the latter months of the season he started showing his true capabilities.
“We are excited to continue that journey with Jack by providing him with the on/off field foundation and platform to fulfil his potential.
“I would like to thank Aston Villa for their support and co-operation in enabling us to sign Jack and we look forward to our pre-season friendly with their under-23 side in August.”