The 30-year-old has joined the Spireites on a free transfer after leaving Hereford

The left-footed centre-back was a star performer for the Bulls last season as they reached the FA Trophy final despite the National League North division being curtailed.

On signing for Town, Grimes said: “I’m really excited to be here. It feels like it’s a club going in the right direction and want to be a part of it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defender Jamie Grimes has joined Chesterfield.

“I pride myself on being very strong aerially and I like a battle. I love a clean sheet and anything else is a bonus.”

Announcing that he was leaving Hereford earlier this week, Grimes said: “It has been a very tough decision for me but I am leaving Hereford Football Club.

“We made some great memories and I have no doubt the club will really kick on next season.”

On Grimes’ departure, Bulls manager Josh Gowling, said: “Jamie will be a big loss to everyone at the football club.

“He will be sorely missed and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Grimes’ arrival boosts Chesterfield’s defensive options with Haydn Hollis a long-term absentee.

He started his career at Leicester City and Swansea City.

The Nottinghamshire-born defender has National League experience from his time at Dover Athletic and Ebbsfleet United and he has also played in the Football League with Cheltenham Town and Macclesfield Town.