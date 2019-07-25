Chesterfield CEO Graham Bean reveals situation regarding John Sheridan's potential final signings

John Sheridan has been 'fully supported' by owner Dave Allen this summer and is yet to be refused a recruitment request, says CEO Graham Bean.

The chief exec has explained how Chesterfield's signing process works, as they look to get value for money from each new Spireite.

Sheridan has given his squad a makeover since the end of last season, releasing a swathe of players and bringing in several of his own.

Goalkeeper Luke Coddington, defenders Anthony Gerrard, David Buchanan and Josef Yarney and attackers Liam Mandeville, Anthony Spyrou and Jack McKay have all arrived at the Proact, along with several development squad youngsters.

"We've steadily put a squad together through the close season," said Bean.

"John has been fully supported in what he wants, identified what he wants and we've put the deals together.

"I think it's been a slow burner, identifying the players as and when we needed to and we've finally put a squad together."

Sheridan has told the press in various interviews that he still believes there's room for a couple more new faces, particularly out wide and up front.

According to Bean, the club have said yes to all his requests for players so far and will continue to consider potential additions on a deal-by-deal basis.

"Clearly like all managers, they all want extra players," he said.

"As we know, Mr Allen is the financial benefactor of the club and has fully supported John throughout the summer.

"As and when he identifies players he feel suits his style, he'll put it to the owner and the owner will make a decision on that.

"What I will say is that, to date, he's not been refused on any player at all.

"All of us that work on this side of the table, we're not experts in the abilities of particular players, that's down to the manager.

"What we do is, John identifies the players he wants, we get some indication as to the terms that player would be looking for and then we do our own background enquiries to make sure he's not been ravaged by injuries through his career. If everything checks out, we'll sign him.

"We want value for money, we want to get the best from any player possibly coming to the club."