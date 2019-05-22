Chesterfield CEO Graham Bean addresses recruitment and rumours

Chesterfield CEO Graham Bean says a ‘waiting game’ has to be played at this period of the footballing calendar.

Although Chesterfield boss John Sheridan has earmarked his transfer targets and discussions are underway, his first new signing is yet to be announced.

Bean understands it’s a frustrating time for fans, eagre to welcome fresh faces to the Proact.

“John has got his targets, we know exactly who he wants,” he said.

“The type of players he’s targetting we believe will hold us in good stead next season and we’ll be successful on the pitch.

“With all transfer discussions you try to keep a lid on them until the deal is done.

“While I know supporters can get frustrated and there are rumours flying around, we won’t comment until we get the people we want and John knows his targets.”

The CEO is unable to give a definitive indication on how close the Spireites are to unveiling signings.

“A number of the players identified are still under contract until the end of June,” he said.

“It would be a case of doing pre agreements with them, in advance of formal registration on 1st July.

“Once John gives us the green light to complete the signing, that’s what we’ll do.

“I can’t put any dates on it, the way things change so quickly, it could be tomorrow, next week or next month.

“It’s a wait and see game until we get them signed up.”

One thing he can say for certain is that the manager is content with the budget he’s been given by the club, quashing rumours to the contrary that have surfaced among the fanbase.

“The reality is John has got a budget he’s satisfied with,” said Bean.

“The rumours I understand have been mentioned, there’s no substance to them as far as I’m concerned.”