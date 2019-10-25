Chesterfield captain Will Evans believes Notts County clash will be a good 'indication' of what they can achieve this season

Chesterfield captain Will Evans believes tomorrow's clash with high-flying Notts County will give the Spireites a good indication of what they can achieve this season.

Evans has played all 17 National League games for Town this season but was rested against Wrexham in the FA Cup defeat on Tuesday.

On Saturday the Magpies come to the Proact with four wins out of their last five matches and sit 5th in the table.

Evans: "We know they are good side, they are a tough side to beat, they are in form so we do need to be at it from the first whistle and we need to focus on what we do well.

"It will give us an indication of where we are at."

Evans took over the captain's armband from Anthony Gerrard in September and it is role that he is very much enjoying but he is fully aware he needs to be more vocal on the pitch.

"I enjoy it, obviously it gives you a bit more responsibility and a bit more weight on your shoulders," Evans said.

"It is massive thing for me personally. Chesterfield is a big football club and it is an honour for the gaffer to pick me.

"The gaffer has spoken about how I need to be more vocal so I am trying to come out of my shell a bit more on the pitch.

"Off the pitch I am a laid-back character but on the pitch I am a different person, I think everybody is really. I am trying to work on talking more and being more authoritative."

Evans, 27, said despite back-to-back wins in the league performances can still improve.

When asked what the difference in the last few weeks has been, he said: "Purely I think it is just working hard. We have been bit more solid in terms of our shape. Before I thought we were quite open, as soon as we got broken on we were all over the place.

"I think there is a bit more confidence and belief whereas before it felt like everything was going against us but at the moment we are working hard and creating our own luck.

"We have got to stick to what we have been doing, defensively I think we have been very solid I feel, we have been working hard for each other so I think if we continue doing that then hopefully we will be able to keep the goals out.

"I do not think we have played overly well even though we have got the results so hopefully we can get the result and play well as well.

"Obviously when things are not going well for you confidence is down but there is buzz around training so it is a lot nicer atmosphere to play for everybody really."