Spireites boss James Rowe.

Liam Mandeville’s goal six minutes into the second-half was enough for all three points in a scrappy game at the Technique Stadium.

Victory extends the Blues’ lead at the top to three points until at least tomorrow and means they are now 14 games unbeaten.

On the performance, Rowe said: “There were too many breakdowns in the first-half but the second-half was much better, a lot more combinations and really we should have been out of sight.

"We need to be quicker out of the link zones in the second-half and we were.

"They (Saidou Khan and Liam Mandeville) took on my little comments at half-time and I thought they were more active in the second-half and Liam’s goal came from that.

"One-nil flatters them because they haven’t had a shot on target. We were never really in danger.

"We need to be a bit more ruthless in some moments but it is a clean sheet which is credit to our structure because there are so many variables going into the team selection at the moment. You have got Covid issues, injuries, players coming back and some key players still missing.

"This next two weeks off from the league will do us a favour because we can get bodies back and sharpen the players up.”

He added: "To concede one goal in two games gives you a chance to pick up points and we have done.

“To go 14 unbeaten is really strong from us and I want to maintain that.

"To be top of the pile, to get another clean sheet, I think that is 55-60% clean sheets we have had this season, we are building something special.”

Jeff King started his first game since November 20 following a knee injury and played the full 90 which Rowe admitted was not ‘ideal.’

Gavin Gunning was taken off with fatigue and Manny Oyeleke’s withdrawl was ‘tactical’.

Defenders Luke Croll and Laurence Maguire are ‘close’ to returning.

Mandeville’s winner came in the same minute that fans were paying tribute to long-serving steward and supporter, Kelvin Bigg, 51, who passed away recently.