Chesterfield boss John Sheridan warns he will "rocket" anyone who gets complacent as Spireites prepare to face struggling Ebbsfleet United

Chesterfield boss John Sheridan has warned his team not to get complacent as they prepare to face strugglers Ebbsfleet United on Saturday.

The Spireites have climbed to 18th in the National League after winning four of their last five games including a confidence boosting 1-0 victory at home to rivals Notts County last time out.

They face relegation-threatened Ebbsfleet this weekend and Sheridan insists he will not accept standards slipping.

“I want us pushing and working harder and if I see any player thinking we have achieved anything they will get a rocket off me,” he said.

“The season has not been good enough, we have not won enough games.

“We should be in the top three with the players I have got and we are not so in a way I am failing in doing my job.

“I don’t think we have turned a corner. I think we have got to get on a bit of a consistent run and consistency in our game and I think that is what we are showing.

“You can see in the last four or five games we are trying to defend with a bit of urgency about us to stop goals going in the back of the net.”

The win over Notts County at the Proact was just Chesterfield’s third victory of the season on home turf and fifth overall.

It was also just the third time this campaign that The Blues have managed to keep a clean sheet.

Saturday’s opponents are positioned in the National League relegation zone and they have conceded the most goals in the division.

When asked what his message will be to the players ahead of this weekend’s clash in Kent, Sheridan said: “Don’t switch off, we are still in a very vulnerable position.

“Ebbsfleet and Chorley are the next two games and they are fighting for their lives and they are all hard games.

“I don’t take anyone for granted.

“I know if we don’t turn up then we are going to get beat.

“We have got to stay focused and keep improving.

“I think we are slowly improving and just trying to keep winning games as quickly as we can up to Christmas because you just don’t know if you carry on winning where you are going to be.”